Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Capri Stock Down 4.7 %

CPRI stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 43.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 86.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 131.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

