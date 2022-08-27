Carbon (CO2) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Carbon (CO2) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $194,724.04 and $2.15 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.