Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

CAH stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,444. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

