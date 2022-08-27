CargoX Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $33.66 million and $1,790.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.