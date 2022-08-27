Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the July 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 153,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,901. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Featured Stories

