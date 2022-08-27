Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 20,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.