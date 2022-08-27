Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 20,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
