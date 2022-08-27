Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

