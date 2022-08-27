Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of CTLT opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
