Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40.

Shares of CTLT opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

