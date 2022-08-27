Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $64,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 153.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.92. 2,560,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

