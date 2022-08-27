Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,619.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

