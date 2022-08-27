Ccore Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $13,925.65 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

