Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

