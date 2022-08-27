Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 18,112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,554,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,347,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,951,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.