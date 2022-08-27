Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.84 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

