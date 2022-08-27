Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

