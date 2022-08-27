Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
