Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 24,729 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

