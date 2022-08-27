Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.