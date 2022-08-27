Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.89 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

SLV stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

