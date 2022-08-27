Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 267.1% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.