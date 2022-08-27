Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,575 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.