Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 45,519 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

