Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.