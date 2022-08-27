Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

