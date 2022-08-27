Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

