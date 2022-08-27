Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 13,140 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

