CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO Sells $11,293,603.20 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

