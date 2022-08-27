CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 16,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CGG Company Profile

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.