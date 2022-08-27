CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.90. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$311.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.53.

CGX Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.