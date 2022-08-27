Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461.37 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00032339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $461.37 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003826 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

