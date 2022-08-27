ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

