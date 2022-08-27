ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $750,782.99 and approximately $45,039.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.93 or 0.99871925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025779 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.