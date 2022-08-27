Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,848 shares of company stock worth $350,317. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.