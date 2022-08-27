Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Chemung Financial
In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,848 shares of company stock worth $350,317. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Stock Performance
Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.74%.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
