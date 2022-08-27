China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ CLEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth $534,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

