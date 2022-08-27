Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of CHDRY remained flat at $163.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $134.32 and a 12-month high of $216.75.
Christian Dior Company Profile
