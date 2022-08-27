Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

