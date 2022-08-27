Cindicator Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $989,317.71 and approximately $39.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085243 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

