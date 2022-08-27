Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPHRF remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
