Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPHRF remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

