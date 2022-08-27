Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

