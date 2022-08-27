Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $72,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 20,049,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

