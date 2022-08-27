Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,074 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $460,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,558,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

