Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 7.53% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $277,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.10. 43,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

