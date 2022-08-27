Citigroup Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $60.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

APP opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

