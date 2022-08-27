Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 1.3%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.
Citizens Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
