Civilization Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087074 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

