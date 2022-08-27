CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Hutchison (CKHUY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.