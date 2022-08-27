Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY remained flat at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLZNY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clariant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

