Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 12,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
Clean TeQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.
Clean TeQ Company Profile
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
