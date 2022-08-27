Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Holdings Lifted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of Clearwater Paper worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 192.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 111,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,504. The company has a market cap of $750.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

