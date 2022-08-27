Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,300 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $6.19 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

