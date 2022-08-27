Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCHGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,162.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCHGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Coca-Cola HBC Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola HBC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

